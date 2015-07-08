Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MACK, BRITTANY KADJAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-30 00:32:00
Court Case 5902021231013
Charge Description AWDW MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name GOODWIN, ALGERON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-30 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021225193
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HENKE, JEFFREY THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1965
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-30 16:18:00
Court Case 5902021230171
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCKENNY, SAMOLIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-30 01:54:00
Court Case 5902021230434
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JAMES, RASHAUN MORGAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/13/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-30 10:42:00
Court Case 5902021230942
Charge Description DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DUBOIS, FAITH ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1992
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-30 01:03:00
Court Case 5902021231019
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount