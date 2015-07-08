Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PORTILLA-CARRANZA, EDGAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/4/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-01 02:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021231158
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|Y, HAI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/1/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-01 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021231101
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|STAFFORD, PRENTISS DASEAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/19/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-01 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021224823
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAMES WALTER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/12/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-01 03:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021231128
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, CEDRIC SHELTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-01 15:15:00
|Court Case
|1202020710469
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|TILLMAN, LATOYA YOLANDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-01 16:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021231190
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount