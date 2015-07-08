Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PORTILLA-CARRANZA, EDGAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/4/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-01 02:45:00
Court Case 5902021231158
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name Y, HAI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/1/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-01 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021231101
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STAFFORD, PRENTISS DASEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/19/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-01 15:00:00
Court Case 5902021224823
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WILLIAMS, JAMES WALTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-01 03:56:00
Court Case 5902021231128
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, CEDRIC SHELTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-01 15:15:00
Court Case 1202020710469
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 4500.00

Name TILLMAN, LATOYA YOLANDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-01 16:02:00
Court Case 5902021231190
Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
Bond Amount