Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Sched Ii
Arrest Date 10-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Sched Ii (C), at Roundtable Rd/ West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:45, 10/1/2021 and 00:45, 10/1/2021. Reported: 00:45, 10/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Wadsworth, Abdul Muta
Arrest Date 10/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr, Poss Opn Cnt), M (M),
Description Wadsworth, Abdul Muta (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr, Poss Opn Cnt), M (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2021 11:14.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Anderson, Jake Henry C
Arrest Date 10-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Anderson, Jake Henry C (W /M/22) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3600-BLK Melrose Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:15, 10/1/2021 and 01:30, 10/1/2021. Reported: 01:30, 10/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Wadsworth, Abdul Muta
Arrest Date 10/01/2021
Court Case 202106154
Charge 1) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Wadsworth, Abdul Muta (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2021 11:14.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
Arrest Date 10-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 01:36, 10/1/2021 and 01:37, 10/1/2021. Reported: 01:37, 10/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Myers, Frances Maye
Arrest Date 10/01/2021
Court Case 202104520
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2021 13:02.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J