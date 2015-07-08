Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Sched Ii
|Arrest Date
|10-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Sched Ii (C), at Roundtable Rd/ West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:45, 10/1/2021 and 00:45, 10/1/2021. Reported: 00:45, 10/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Wadsworth, Abdul Muta
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr, Poss Opn Cnt), M (M),
|Description
|Wadsworth, Abdul Muta (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr, Poss Opn Cnt), M (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2021 11:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Anderson, Jake Henry C
|Arrest Date
|10-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Anderson, Jake Henry C (W /M/22) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3600-BLK Melrose Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:15, 10/1/2021 and 01:30, 10/1/2021. Reported: 01:30, 10/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Wadsworth, Abdul Muta
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2021
|Court Case
|202106154
|Charge
|1) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Wadsworth, Abdul Muta (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2021 11:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|10-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 01:36, 10/1/2021 and 01:37, 10/1/2021. Reported: 01:37, 10/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Myers, Frances Maye
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104520
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2021 13:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J