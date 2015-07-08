Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REECE, CALEENA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/28/1993
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-02 13:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEELE, TREYSURE DENISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/23/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 400
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-02 11:11:00
Court Case 5902021231270
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BROWN, DARRELL ANTWOINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/29/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-02 14:46:00
Court Case 5902021211396
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 14000.00

Name VANDROSS, KHALIF WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-02 00:00:00
Court Case 9802020051505
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name BURCH, THORNTON MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-02 00:48:00
Court Case 5902021230839
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name BALL, PAYTON ARMARII
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-02 02:30:00
Court Case 5902021231248
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount