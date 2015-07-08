Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Miller, Daron Delton
Arrest Date 10/02/2021
Court Case 202106174
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (M),
Description Miller, Daron Delton (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (M), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 08:28.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Maradiaga-flores, Carlos
Arrest Date 10/02/2021
Court Case 202106802
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Maradiaga-flores, Carlos (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 22:41.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Miller, Daron Delton
Arrest Date 10/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 7) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Miller, Daron Delton (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 09:40.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Blakeney, Nicole Shonte
Arrest Date 10/02/2021
Court Case 202106188
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Blakeney, Nicole Shonte (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 23:09.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Diaz, Jose
Arrest Date 10/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Diaz, Jose (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK Calhoun St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 09:57.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Pemberton, Demario Ladarl
Arrest Date 10/02/2021
Court Case 202106801
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Pemberton, Demario Ladarl (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 23:29.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T