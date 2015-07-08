Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Miller, Daron Delton
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2021
|Court Case
|202106174
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (M),
|Description
|Miller, Daron Delton (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (M), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 08:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Maradiaga-flores, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2021
|Court Case
|202106802
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Maradiaga-flores, Carlos (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 22:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Miller, Daron Delton
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 7) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Miller, Daron Delton (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Blakeney, Nicole Shonte
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2021
|Court Case
|202106188
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Nicole Shonte (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 23:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Diaz, Jose
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Diaz, Jose (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK Calhoun St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 09:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Pemberton, Demario Ladarl
|Arrest Date
|10/02/2021
|Court Case
|202106801
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Pemberton, Demario Ladarl (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2021 23:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T