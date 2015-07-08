Charge

1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 7) Surrender Of Surety (M),