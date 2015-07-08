Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COVINGTON, SHAVONE CORAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-03 04:15:00
Court Case 5902021231319
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-03 03:33:00
Court Case 5902021231327
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 35000.00

Name SMITH, RASHAUN RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/1/1982
Height 6.4
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-03 04:54:00
Court Case 5902021231314
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-03 04:10:00
Court Case 5902021231326
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BLASI, TARA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-03 07:32:00
Court Case 5902021231334
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WATERS, VERNEICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/3/1966
Height 5.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-03 07:30:00
Court Case 5902021231336
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount