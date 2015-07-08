Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COVINGTON, SHAVONE CORAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-03 04:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021231319
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-03 03:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021231327
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|35000.00
|Name
|SMITH, RASHAUN RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/1/1982
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-03 04:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021231314
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-03 04:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021231326
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BLASI, TARA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/4/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-03 07:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021231334
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WATERS, VERNEICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/3/1966
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-03 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021231336
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount