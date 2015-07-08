Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GARCIA, JUAN ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-04 01:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021231370
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARGETT, LINDSEY MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/14/1980
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-04 12:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021231126
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|FRANCOIS, GILBERT BROOKS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|194
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-04 02:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021222096
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|LUCKEY, TERRANCE TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-04 12:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021227859
|Charge Description
|ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OXENDINE, AMANDA LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/27/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-04 03:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021231412
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LUCKY, NAZIR MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/14/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-04 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021006041
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00