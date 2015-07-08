Below are the Union County arrests for 10-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Starr, Terence Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Starr, Terence Lee (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2021 18:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Black, Keondra Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Black, Keondra Nicole (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5800-BLK Decapolis Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/4/2021 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Gonzalez, Eric Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2021
|Court Case
|202106227
|Charge
|1) Fta (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz And Dwlr Non Impaired) (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Eric Mitchell (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz And Dwlr Non Impaired) (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2700-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2021 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Jordan, Anthony Dylan
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Anthony Dylan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Howie St, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/4/2021 21:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Sadler, Jason Derek Lars
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Driving While Imparied,Dwlr) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Possess Herion,Possess Drug Para (F),
|Description
|Sadler, Jason Derek Lars (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(driving While Imparied,dwlr) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(possess Herion,possess Drug Para (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Polton, NC, on 10/4/2021 23:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Walker, Milon Amia
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employee, F (F),
|Description
|Walker, Milon Amia (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employee, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2021 12:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E