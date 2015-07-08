Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NELSON, JEFFREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/7/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-05 00:28:00
Court Case 1202021053400
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name COOPER, JEREMY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-05 10:20:00
Court Case 5902021231256
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name MANIKAS, BRANDON WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-05 16:10:00
Court Case 5902021231533
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DABESTANI, MANSOUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1960
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-05 02:00:00
Court Case 5902021230859
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name PATTERSON, JALEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-05 09:40:00
Court Case 8902020051376
Charge Description DAMAGING COMPUTERS(F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PAYTON, KAREN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1974
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-05 17:36:00
Court Case 5902021231454
Charge Description PROV TOBAC/VAPOR PROD INMATE
Bond Amount 500.00