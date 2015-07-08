Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NELSON, JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/7/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-05 00:28:00
|Court Case
|1202021053400
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|COOPER, JEREMY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-05 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021231256
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MANIKAS, BRANDON WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-05 16:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021231533
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DABESTANI, MANSOUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/20/1960
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-05 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021230859
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATTERSON, JALEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-05 09:40:00
|Court Case
|8902020051376
|Charge Description
|DAMAGING COMPUTERS(F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PAYTON, KAREN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/31/1974
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-05 17:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021231454
|Charge Description
|PROV TOBAC/VAPOR PROD INMATE
|Bond Amount
|500.00