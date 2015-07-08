Description

Watkins, Kennan Montrell (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Conspire To Sell/deliver Heroin (F), at 200-BLK Lakewood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/5/2021 21:33.