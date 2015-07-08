Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Medlin, Amber Nichole
Arrest Date 10/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo, Court Order Violation), M (M),
Description Medlin, Amber Nichole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo, Court Order Violation), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 11:14.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae
Arrest Date 10/05/2021
Court Case 202106202
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 14:42.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Helms, Kelly Michelle
Arrest Date 10/05/2021
Court Case 202106881
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 5) Expired Inspection (M),
Description Helms, Kelly Michelle (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 5) Expired Inspection (M), at 2100-BLK Greenbrook Pkwy, Weddington, NC, on 10/5/2021 17:12.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Williams, Dante Marquist
Arrest Date 10/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Williams, Dante Marquist (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 20:41.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Totten, Chasity Alexis
Arrest Date 10/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Totten, Chasity Alexis (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 20:50.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Watkins, Kennan Montrell
Arrest Date 10/05/2021
Court Case 202100711
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Heroin (F),
Description Watkins, Kennan Montrell (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Conspire To Sell/deliver Heroin (F), at 200-BLK Lakewood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/5/2021 21:33.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R