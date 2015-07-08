Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Medlin, Amber Nichole
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo, Court Order Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Medlin, Amber Nichole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo, Court Order Violation), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 11:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2021
|Court Case
|202106202
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Jnaz Delontae (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Helms, Kelly Michelle
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2021
|Court Case
|202106881
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 5) Expired Inspection (M),
|Description
|Helms, Kelly Michelle (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 5) Expired Inspection (M), at 2100-BLK Greenbrook Pkwy, Weddington, NC, on 10/5/2021 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Williams, Dante Marquist
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Williams, Dante Marquist (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Totten, Chasity Alexis
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Totten, Chasity Alexis (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2021 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Watkins, Kennan Montrell
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2021
|Court Case
|202100711
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Conspire To Sell/Deliver Heroin (F),
|Description
|Watkins, Kennan Montrell (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Conspire To Sell/deliver Heroin (F), at 200-BLK Lakewood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 10/5/2021 21:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R