Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2021.

Name Stewart, Justin Christopher
Arrest Date 10/06/2021
Court Case 202106273
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Stewart, Justin Christopher (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2021 21:25.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 10-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/14) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 12:00, 9/30/2021 and 10:54, 10/6/2021. Reported: 10:54, 10/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Staton, Antonio
Arrest Date 10/06/2021
Court Case 202106274
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Staton, Antonio (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2021 21:56.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
Arrest Date 10-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], on 11:07, 10/6/2021. Reported: 11:07, 10/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Williams, Isaiah Eugene
Arrest Date 10/06/2021
Court Case 202106925
Charge Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
Description Williams, Isaiah Eugene (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 7200-BLK Blk Rocky River Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/6/2021 22:14.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Cuthbertson High School VICTIM of Vandalism
Arrest Date 10-06-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Cuthbertson High School VICTIM of Vandalism (C), at 1400-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 21:05, 10/1/2021. Reported: 12:20, 10/6/2021.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, J J