Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stewart, Justin Christopher
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2021
|Court Case
|202106273
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Stewart, Justin Christopher (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2021 21:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/14) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 12:00, 9/30/2021 and 10:54, 10/6/2021. Reported: 10:54, 10/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Staton, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2021
|Court Case
|202106274
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Staton, Antonio (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2021 21:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
|Arrest Date
|10-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], on 11:07, 10/6/2021. Reported: 11:07, 10/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Williams, Isaiah Eugene
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2021
|Court Case
|202106925
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Williams, Isaiah Eugene (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at 7200-BLK Blk Rocky River Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/6/2021 22:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Cuthbertson High School VICTIM of Vandalism
|Arrest Date
|10-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cuthbertson High School VICTIM of Vandalism (C), at 1400-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 21:05, 10/1/2021. Reported: 12:20, 10/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, J J