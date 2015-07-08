Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FRAZIER, DERRICK BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1959
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-07 03:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021231664
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, DENEISHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/22/1995
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|90
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-07 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021231776
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GOMEZ, DIXON ARNELFO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/27/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-07 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021231808
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCFADDEN, BRIAN ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-07 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021231358
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POWELL, DASHAWN HIKEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/4/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-07 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021231772
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HOPPER, GERMONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/22/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-07 16:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021231660
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00