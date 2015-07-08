Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRAZIER, DERRICK BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1959
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-07 03:17:00
Court Case 5902021231664
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, DENEISHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/22/1995
Height 4.11
Weight 90
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-07 10:11:00
Court Case 5902021231776
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GOMEZ, DIXON ARNELFO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/27/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-07 14:53:00
Court Case 5902021231808
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCFADDEN, BRIAN ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-07 03:45:00
Court Case 5902021231358
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name POWELL, DASHAWN HIKEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/4/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-07 10:11:00
Court Case 5902021231772
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HOPPER, GERMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-07 16:50:00
Court Case 5902021231660
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000.00