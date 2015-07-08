Below are the Union County arrests for 10-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Given, Jennifer Lynn
Arrest Date 10/07/2021
Court Case 202106307
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Given, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 20:37.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Hardwick, Daniel Mack
Arrest Date 10/07/2021
Court Case 202106309
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 21:40.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Tarlton, Andrew Tyler
Arrest Date 10/07/2021
Court Case 202106309
Charge Aid & Abet Dwi (M),
Description Tarlton, Andrew Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Aid & Abet Dwi (M), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 21:57.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Henley, Brandon Alan
Arrest Date 10/07/2021
Court Case 202106309
Charge Open Container (M),
Description Henley, Brandon Alan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Open Container (M), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 22:00.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Bello, Pedro Pascual
Arrest Date 10/07/2021
Court Case 202106926
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Bello, Pedro Pascual (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Creek Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/7/2021 01:25.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Espinoza-ramos, Oscar Marcial
Arrest Date 10/07/2021
Court Case 202106281
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Espinoza-ramos, Oscar Marcial (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Boxer St, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 07:53.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B