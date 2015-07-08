Below are the Union County arrests for 10-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Given, Jennifer Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2021
|Court Case
|202106307
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Given, Jennifer Lynn (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2021
|Court Case
|202106309
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Tarlton, Andrew Tyler
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2021
|Court Case
|202106309
|Charge
|Aid & Abet Dwi (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Andrew Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Aid & Abet Dwi (M), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Henley, Brandon Alan
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2021
|Court Case
|202106309
|Charge
|Open Container (M),
|Description
|Henley, Brandon Alan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Open Container (M), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Bello, Pedro Pascual
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2021
|Court Case
|202106926
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Bello, Pedro Pascual (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Creek Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/7/2021 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Espinoza-ramos, Oscar Marcial
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2021
|Court Case
|202106281
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Espinoza-ramos, Oscar Marcial (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Boxer St, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 07:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B