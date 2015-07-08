Description

Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2021 21:40.