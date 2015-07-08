Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KING, ROGER DEMITRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1973
Height 5.11
Weight 147
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-08 02:20:00
Court Case 5902021231882
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ADON, ABRAHAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-08 11:47:00
Court Case 5902021228322
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name MAPLE-PERRY, DESIREE LUIZA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/7/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-08 17:45:00
Court Case 4802010050316
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name NAZARIO-CLASS, ANA BEATRIZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/6/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-08 02:35:00
Court Case 5902021231883
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MICKENS, ORLANDO JAY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/13/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-08 13:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAYE, DASHON ROMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-08 05:40:00
Court Case 5902021231874
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00