Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2021.

Name Stacks, Christopher Scott
Arrest Date 10/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive/Extradition (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Stacks, Christopher Scott (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive/extradition (south Carolina), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/8/2021 20:11.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Crenshaw, Robert J
Arrest Date 10-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Crenshaw, Robert J (W /M/48) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 7000-BLK Hemby Commons Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:56, 10/8/2021 and 08:31, 10/8/2021. Reported: 08:31, 10/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Williams, Shayna Leann
Arrest Date 10/08/2021
Court Case 202106343
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Williams, Shayna Leann (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-changing Of Price (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2021 20:43.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Jones, Jeff Kyle
Arrest Date 10/08/2021
Court Case 202106994
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Jones, Jeff Kyle (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 8000-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/8/2021 21:08.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Stacks, Christopher Scott
Arrest Date 10/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F),
Description Stacks, Christopher Scott (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), at S Rocky River Rd/ Hwy 200, Monroe, SC, on 10/8/2021 21:16.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Streater, Brittany Cheree
Arrest Date 10/08/2021
Court Case 202106313
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Streater, Brittany Cheree (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2021 04:00.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G