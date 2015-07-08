Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stacks, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive/Extradition (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Stacks, Christopher Scott (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive/extradition (south Carolina), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/8/2021 20:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Crenshaw, Robert J
|Arrest Date
|10-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Crenshaw, Robert J (W /M/48) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 7000-BLK Hemby Commons Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:56, 10/8/2021 and 08:31, 10/8/2021. Reported: 08:31, 10/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Williams, Shayna Leann
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2021
|Court Case
|202106343
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Williams, Shayna Leann (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-changing Of Price (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2021 20:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Jones, Jeff Kyle
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2021
|Court Case
|202106994
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Jones, Jeff Kyle (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 8000-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/8/2021 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Stacks, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F),
|Description
|Stacks, Christopher Scott (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), at S Rocky River Rd/ Hwy 200, Monroe, SC, on 10/8/2021 21:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Streater, Brittany Cheree
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2021
|Court Case
|202106313
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Streater, Brittany Cheree (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2021 04:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G