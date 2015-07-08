Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DUKES, DOMINIQUE YAKIMBRA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/24/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-09 04:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021231351
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|12500.00
|Name
|NJILA, SAMUELLA ESESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/2003
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-09 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021232054
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LEMUS, LAURA MAGDALENAZAMORA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/2/1986
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-09 03:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021232031
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JENKINS, TIJUAN JOHNUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-09 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021232056
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RITCH, STACI DIANA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/8/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-09 03:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021232030
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BIRMINGHAM, BRYSON SHEA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-09 10:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021232062
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00