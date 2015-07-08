Below are the Union County arrests for 10-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccracken, Asha Maite
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2021
|Court Case
|202106350
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Mccracken, Asha Maite (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 400-BLK S Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2021 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Alford, Argentina
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2021
|Court Case
|202106353
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Alford, Argentina (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2021 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Moreno, Carmelo Nava
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2021
|Court Case
|202106354
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Dwi, Open Container) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Dwi) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moreno, Carmelo Nava (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (dwi, Open Container) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (dwi) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2021 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Jones, Antonio Devante Lamont
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Jones, Antonio Devante Lamont (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2021 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Ayala-gomez, Jose Rosario
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2021
|Court Case
|202106357
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ayala-gomez, Jose Rosario (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2021 18:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Mcdaniel, Sydney Danice
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2021
|Court Case
|202106359
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcdaniel, Sydney Danice (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2021 18:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C