Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-10-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name ARTIAGA, RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1978
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-10 01:15:00
Court Case 5902021232128
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ULMER, CURTIS CHAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-10 14:11:00
Court Case 5902021232177
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SANTIAGO, YAJAIRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1978
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-10 02:07:00
Court Case 5902021232129
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CHESSOCK, KYLE EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-10 16:16:00
Court Case 5902021232182
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BERRY, MALAYSIA BRIANNA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/3/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-10 02:46:00
Court Case 5902021232135
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name WASHINGTON, CODY MARQUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-10 16:10:00
Court Case 5902021232180
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00