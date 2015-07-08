Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOINES, LAMONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-11 07:45:00
Court Case 5902021229170
Charge Description DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
Bond Amount

Name SIMMONS, ALGERNON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-11 13:57:00
Court Case 5902021232147
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COLE, JONATHAN DEAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-11 10:16:00
Court Case 5902021232219
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name CALDWELL, ERICA CASANDRA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-11 13:55:00
Court Case 5902021231262
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JETTON, JOHN EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1970
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-11 10:00:00
Court Case 5902021232235
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, MICHAEL JOHNNY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-11 13:21:00
Court Case 5902021232264
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount