Below are the Union County arrests for 10-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|10-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Restricted Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at [Address], on 10/11/2021 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Dulin, Kyle Bernard
|Arrest Date
|10-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dulin, Kyle Bernard (W /M/31) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Kensington Dr/morehouse Dr, Waxhaw, on 10/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Ramirez, Maria Moran
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Ramirez, Maria Moran (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 6200-BLK W Hwy 74/technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/11/2021 02:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Wagenmaker, Nathan Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|10-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wagenmaker, Nathan Isaiah (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202100845), at 2900 Blk Collaroy Rd/, Waxhaw, on 10/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Faulkerson, Ralph David
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Faulkerson, Ralph David (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2021 08:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|10-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 10/11/2021 and 00:10, 10/11/2021. Reported: 00:12, 10/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C