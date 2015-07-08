Below are the Union County arrests for 10-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Restricted Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 10-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Restricted Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at [Address], on 10/11/2021 01:44.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Dulin, Kyle Bernard
Arrest Date 10-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dulin, Kyle Bernard (W /M/31) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Kensington Dr/morehouse Dr, Waxhaw, on 10/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Ramirez, Maria Moran
Arrest Date 10/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Ramirez, Maria Moran (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 6200-BLK W Hwy 74/technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/11/2021 02:06.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Wagenmaker, Nathan Isaiah
Arrest Date 10-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Wagenmaker, Nathan Isaiah (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202100845), at 2900 Blk Collaroy Rd/, Waxhaw, on 10/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Faulkerson, Ralph David
Arrest Date 10/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Faulkerson, Ralph David (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/11/2021 08:35.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 10-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 10/11/2021 and 00:10, 10/11/2021. Reported: 00:12, 10/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C