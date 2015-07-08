Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Schueneman, Mathew David
Arrest Date 10/12/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Schueneman, Mathew David (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 17:42.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
Arrest Date 10/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 19:30.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Keene, Robert Allen
Arrest Date 10/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Keene, Robert Allen (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 21:50.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Jones, Lawrence Darnel
Arrest Date 10/12/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Jones, Lawrence Darnel (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 22:10.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Ferguson, Nathan Gerald
Arrest Date 10/12/2021
Court Case 202106396
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Of Firearm By Felon) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Speeding, Dwlr) (M),
Description Ferguson, Nathan Gerald (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Of Firearm By Felon) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (speeding, Dwlr) (M), at 600-BLK Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 00:09.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Walters, Dallas Robert
Arrest Date 10/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Trafficking In Herion By Transportation, F (F),
Description Walters, Dallas Robert (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (trafficking In Herion By Transportation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 07:47.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G