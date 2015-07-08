Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Schueneman, Mathew David
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Schueneman, Mathew David (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 17:42.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Sanchez-ramirez, Javier (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 1400-BLK Wallace Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Keene, Robert Allen
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Keene, Robert Allen (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 21:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Jones, Lawrence Darnel
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Jones, Lawrence Darnel (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Ferguson, Nathan Gerald
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2021
|Court Case
|202106396
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Of Firearm By Felon) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Speeding, Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Ferguson, Nathan Gerald (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Of Firearm By Felon) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (speeding, Dwlr) (M), at 600-BLK Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 00:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Walters, Dallas Robert
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Trafficking In Herion By Transportation, F (F),
|Description
|Walters, Dallas Robert (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (trafficking In Herion By Transportation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 07:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G