Description

Ferguson, Nathan Gerald (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Of Firearm By Felon) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (speeding, Dwlr) (M), at 600-BLK Euclid St, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2021 00:09.