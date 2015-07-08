Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Herrick, Gabrielle Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2021
|Court Case
|6907641-6
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Herrick, Gabrielle Marie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Austin Chaney, Wingate, NC, on 10/13/2021 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Mcvay, Will Lester
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Mcvay, Will Lester (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 06:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2021
|Court Case
|202106421
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Adams, Ryan Deshay
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment(Felony Larceny) (F),
|Description
|Adams, Ryan Deshay (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(felony Larceny) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Davis, Marquis Alonzo
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Davis, Marquis Alonzo (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Show Cause), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Dobbins, Eric James
|Arrest Date
|10-13-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dobbins, Eric James (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (202100797), at Matthews Indian Trail Rd/, Stallings, on 10/13/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N