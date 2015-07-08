Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Herrick, Gabrielle Marie
Arrest Date 10/13/2021
Court Case 6907641-6
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Herrick, Gabrielle Marie (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Austin Chaney, Wingate, NC, on 10/13/2021 00:10.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Mcvay, Will Lester
Arrest Date 10/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Larceny), F (F),
Description Mcvay, Will Lester (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 06:31.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Smith, Rodney Maurice
Arrest Date 10/13/2021
Court Case 202106421
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 10:38.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Adams, Ryan Deshay
Arrest Date 10/13/2021
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment(Felony Larceny) (F),
Description Adams, Ryan Deshay (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(felony Larceny) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 10:04.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Davis, Marquis Alonzo
Arrest Date 10/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Show Cause), M (M),
Description Davis, Marquis Alonzo (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Show Cause), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2021 11:01.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Dobbins, Eric James
Arrest Date 10-13-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dobbins, Eric James (W /M/48) Cited on Charge of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (202100797), at Matthews Indian Trail Rd/, Stallings, on 10/13/2021.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N