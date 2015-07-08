Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAMPBELL, JUAN RAMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-14 02:05:00
Court Case 5902021230912
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRICE, TYRICE ALFREDRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/13/1984
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-14 08:36:00
Court Case 5902021232595
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name MOFFETT, DARRYL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/4/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-14 13:08:00
Court Case 1202018053222
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name THOMPSON, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-14 13:17:00
Court Case 5902021215860
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOLLAND, STERLING LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-14 01:00:00
Court Case 5902021232567
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CARTER, KHODESHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-14 09:51:00
Court Case 5902021231972
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00