Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Edwards, Andrew Herpel
Arrest Date 10/14/2021
Court Case 202106992
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Edwards, Andrew Herpel (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2900-BLK Meherrin Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/14/2021 18:03.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Gatling, Stafford Ora
Arrest Date 10/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gatling, Stafford Ora (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 8000-BLK Sunset Hill Rd/ Nc 16, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/14/2021 00:07.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Massey, Deontae Raquan
Arrest Date 10/14/2021
Court Case 202103645
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Massey, Deontae Raquan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 18:16.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Allen, Sam Lee
Arrest Date 10/14/2021
Court Case 202105691
Charge 1) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 5) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), And 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 5) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 07:14.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Oxendine, Roger Arron
Arrest Date 10/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Possess Sch Iii Cs), M (M),
Description Oxendine, Roger Arron (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Possess Sch Iii Cs), M (M), at 700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 21:23.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Gaskins, Michael Fred D
Arrest Date 10/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
Description Gaskins, Michael Fred D (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (show Cause), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 10:58.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B