Description

Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 5) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 07:14.