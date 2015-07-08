Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Edwards, Andrew Herpel
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2021
|Court Case
|202106992
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Andrew Herpel (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2900-BLK Meherrin Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/14/2021 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Gatling, Stafford Ora
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gatling, Stafford Ora (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 8000-BLK Sunset Hill Rd/ Nc 16, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/14/2021 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Massey, Deontae Raquan
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2021
|Court Case
|202103645
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Massey, Deontae Raquan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Allen, Sam Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2021
|Court Case
|202105691
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 4) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 5) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), And 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Sell/deliver Other Sched Ii (F), 4) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 5) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), and 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 500-BLK E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 07:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Oxendine, Roger Arron
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Possess Sch Iii Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Roger Arron (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Possess Sch Iii Cs), M (M), at 700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 21:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Gaskins, Michael Fred D
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Gaskins, Michael Fred D (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (show Cause), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2021 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B