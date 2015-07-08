Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hidalgo, Guadalupe
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hidalgo, Guadalupe (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 10:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Mudd, Eric Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 6400-BLK Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/15/2021 11:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M
|Name
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Stokes, Samuel
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2021
|Court Case
|202106458
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Stokes, Samuel (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Simpson, Donnie Robin
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 13:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A