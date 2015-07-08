Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hidalgo, Guadalupe
Arrest Date 10/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hidalgo, Guadalupe (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 10:24.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Mudd, Eric Lee
Arrest Date 10/15/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
Description Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 6400-BLK Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/15/2021 11:13.
Arresting Officer Wallace, C M

Name Rushing, Jeremy Walter
Arrest Date 10/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 12:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Stokes, Samuel
Arrest Date 10/15/2021
Court Case 202106458
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Stokes, Samuel (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 12:15.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Simpson, Donnie Robin
Arrest Date 10/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 12:40.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole
Arrest Date 10/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Cannon, Alexandrea Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2021 13:20.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A