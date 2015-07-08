Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTINEZ-PINEDA, ALEX
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-16 07:26:00
Court Case 5902021232838
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MOORE, DONTE DESHAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-16 09:30:00
Court Case 5902021232847
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODDEY, KERRY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/23/1963
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-16 13:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, LINDSEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/24/1967
Height 6.1
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-16 12:04:00
Court Case 5902021232770
Charge Description FAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DAVIS, KEENAN AUDI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/10/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-16 14:00:00
Court Case 3502020717264
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HODGES, JERMAINE FITZGERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-16 14:00:00
Court Case 5902021232856
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00