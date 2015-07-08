Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MARTINEZ-PINEDA, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-16 07:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021232838
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MOORE, DONTE DESHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/15/1973
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-16 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021232847
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RODDEY, KERRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/23/1963
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-16 13:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILSON, LINDSEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/24/1967
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-16 12:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021232770
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO GIVE INFO/AID PER INJ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, KEENAN AUDI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/10/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-16 14:00:00
|Court Case
|3502020717264
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HODGES, JERMAINE FITZGERALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-16 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021232856
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00