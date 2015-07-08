Below are the Union County arrests for 10-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Eric Lamar
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2021
|Court Case
|202106476
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 600-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2021 03:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Frankenburg, Jason
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2021
|Court Case
|202107180
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Frankenburg, Jason (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/16/2021 03:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Ramirez-alvarez, Roberto Carlos
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Ramirez-alvarez, Roberto Carlos (H /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at Highway 74 X Chambers, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2021 07:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Green, David Preston
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2021
|Court Case
|202107181
|Charge
|Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Green, David Preston (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 10/16/2021 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Covington, Garry
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2021
|Court Case
|202106166
|Charge
|Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Covington, Garry (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2021 09:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L