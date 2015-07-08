Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBERSON, CORDARYL WATAVIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/26/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-17 13:51:00
Court Case 5902018200811
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ESTRADA-SANDOVAL, JAEMS EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-17 16:00:00
Court Case 5902021232655
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name EVANS, DIONTE MONTRAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-17 17:45:00
Court Case 5902021232933
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, KEONNA NIZARA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/13/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-17 00:35:00
Court Case 4002020710674
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROBBINS, STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-17 01:35:00
Court Case 5902021232489
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VILLEGAS, JOSE LUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/10/2003
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-17 02:36:00
Court Case 8902021051735
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount