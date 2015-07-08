Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBERSON, CORDARYL WATAVIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/26/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-17 13:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018200811
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ESTRADA-SANDOVAL, JAEMS EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/14/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-17 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021232655
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|EVANS, DIONTE MONTRAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-17 17:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021232933
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, KEONNA NIZARA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/13/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-17 00:35:00
|Court Case
|4002020710674
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBBINS, STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-17 01:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021232489
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VILLEGAS, JOSE LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/10/2003
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-17 02:36:00
|Court Case
|8902021051735
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount