Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2021.

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 10/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:03.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Matera, Charlotte Annette
Arrest Date 10/17/2021
Court Case 202107212
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Matera, Charlotte Annette (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4900-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:07.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Turner, Brannon Eugene
Arrest Date 10/17/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:07.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Ross, Aaron Elijah
Arrest Date 10/17/2021
Court Case 202107083
Charge Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
Description Ross, Aaron Elijah (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:12.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Stallings, Faithe Danyele
Arrest Date 10/17/2021
Court Case 202106821
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Stallings, Faithe Danyele (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 4100-BLK Runaway Circle, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 13:21.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ratliff, Jabralien Anthony
Arrest Date 10/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ratliff, Jabralien Anthony (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3100-BLK E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 14:40.
Arresting Officer Helms, B