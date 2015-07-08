Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Matera, Charlotte Annette
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2021
|Court Case
|202107212
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Matera, Charlotte Annette (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4900-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Turner, Brannon Eugene
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Turner, Brannon Eugene (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Ross, Aaron Elijah
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2021
|Court Case
|202107083
|Charge
|Weapon-Possession In Prison (F),
|Description
|Ross, Aaron Elijah (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Weapon-possession In Prison (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Stallings, Faithe Danyele
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2021
|Court Case
|202106821
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Stallings, Faithe Danyele (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 4100-BLK Runaway Circle, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ratliff, Jabralien Anthony
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ratliff, Jabralien Anthony (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3100-BLK E Hwy 74/presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2021 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B