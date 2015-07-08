Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PEREZ-RAMIREZ, JOSUE RAFAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/24/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-18 03:00:00
Court Case 5902021232959
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRIFFIN, CHEYTIANNA DELILAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1999
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-18 13:59:00
Court Case 8902021051509
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MARTINEZ-MENDEZ, JOHANNA LISSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-18 04:54:00
Court Case 5902021232134
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MEGGS, JAMES PHILLIP
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-18 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021232997
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WALKER, KENRONTE DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-18 03:43:00
Court Case 5902021232962
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PANIAGUA, JELANI KEANU
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-18 16:23:00
Court Case 5902021232992
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount