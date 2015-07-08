Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
Arrest Date 10/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Child Support) (M),
Description Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 05:40.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Grise, Kristian Marie
Arrest Date 10/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Misuse Of 911 System, Unauthorize (M),
Description Grise, Kristian Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misuse Of 911 System, Unauthorize (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 10:24.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
Arrest Date 10/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dwlr, Dwlr Not Impair,Poss Stolen Good) (M),
Description Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dwlr, Dwlr Not Impair,poss Stolen Good) (M), at 500-BLK Amity Park Road, Spruce Pine, NC, on 10/18/2021 06:40.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Thomas, Izaiah Raphael
Arrest Date 10/18/2021
Court Case 202106511
Charge Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
Description Thomas, Izaiah Raphael (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 10:30.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Walls, Franklin Jr.
Arrest Date 10/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Walls, Franklin Jr. (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 10:54.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Thomas, Joshua Tyrell
Arrest Date 10/18/2021
Court Case 202106511
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Thomas, Joshua Tyrell (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 11:12.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P