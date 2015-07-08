Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Child Support) (M),
|Description
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 05:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Grise, Kristian Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Misuse Of 911 System, Unauthorize (M),
|Description
|Grise, Kristian Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misuse Of 911 System, Unauthorize (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 10:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dwlr, Dwlr Not Impair,Poss Stolen Good) (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dwlr, Dwlr Not Impair,poss Stolen Good) (M), at 500-BLK Amity Park Road, Spruce Pine, NC, on 10/18/2021 06:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Thomas, Izaiah Raphael
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2021
|Court Case
|202106511
|Charge
|Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Izaiah Raphael (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Walls, Franklin Jr.
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Walls, Franklin Jr. (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2021
|Court Case
|202106511
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Joshua Tyrell (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2021 11:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P