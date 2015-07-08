Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JACKSON, DAMIAN DAVONTAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/1/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-19 03:45:00
Court Case 5902021233063
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, JAYQWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/23/2003
Height 6.2
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-19 12:00:00
Court Case 5902019236804
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name DOBIE, TYCHICUS UNIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-19 15:38:00
Court Case 5902021232743
Charge Description POSSESS WEAPON BY PRISONER (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WALKER, CHRISTIAN DIOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-19 03:01:00
Court Case 5902021233065
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name HANNA, TIMOTHY JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-19 12:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name GRYDER, TONY JUNIOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/24/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-19 15:15:00
Court Case 5902021232059
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00