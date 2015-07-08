Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JACKSON, DAMIAN DAVONTAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/1/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-19 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021233063
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, JAYQWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/2003
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-19 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019236804
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|DOBIE, TYCHICUS UNIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-19 15:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021232743
|Charge Description
|POSSESS WEAPON BY PRISONER (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WALKER, CHRISTIAN DIOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/8/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-19 03:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021233065
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|HANNA, TIMOTHY JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/9/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-19 12:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRYDER, TONY JUNIOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/24/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-19 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021232059
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00