Below are the Union County arrests for 10-19-2021.
|Name
|Ewing, Trekessa Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2021
|Court Case
|202106531
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Ewing, Trekessa Marie (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2021 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property
|Arrest Date
|10-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property (C), at 2800-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, between 09:33, 10/19/2021 and 09:34, 10/19/2021. Reported: 09:34, 10/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Smith, Priscilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2021
|Court Case
|202106537
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2021 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|10-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 21:30, 10/18/2021 and 09:30, 10/19/2021. Reported: 09:53, 10/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Dyer, Eli-jah
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Dyer, Eli-jah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK N Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 10/19/2021 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Dickey, Matthew Gene
|Arrest Date
|10-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dickey, Matthew Gene (W /M/42) VICTIM of Uttering Forged Instrument (C), at 2800-BLK Gray Fox Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 14:47, 10/6/2021 and 10:23, 10/19/2021. Reported: 10:23, 10/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K