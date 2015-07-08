Below are the Union County arrests for 10-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ewing, Trekessa Marie
Arrest Date 10/19/2021
Court Case 202106531
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Ewing, Trekessa Marie (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2021 12:37.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property
Arrest Date 10-19-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property (C), at 2800-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, between 09:33, 10/19/2021 and 09:34, 10/19/2021. Reported: 09:34, 10/19/2021.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Smith, Priscilla Ann
Arrest Date 10/19/2021
Court Case 202106537
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2021 14:45.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 10-19-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 21:30, 10/18/2021 and 09:30, 10/19/2021. Reported: 09:53, 10/19/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Dyer, Eli-jah
Arrest Date 10/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Dyer, Eli-jah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400-BLK N Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 10/19/2021 16:07.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Dickey, Matthew Gene
Arrest Date 10-19-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dickey, Matthew Gene (W /M/42) VICTIM of Uttering Forged Instrument (C), at 2800-BLK Gray Fox Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 14:47, 10/6/2021 and 10:23, 10/19/2021. Reported: 10:23, 10/19/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K