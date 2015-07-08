Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WEDDINGTON, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/6/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-20 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021233214
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PROPHETE, GEORGES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/27/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-20 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021233252
|Charge Description
|BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CHEWNING, JENNIFER R
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/3/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-20 08:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021233230
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THOMAS, SANTARIO LEWAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-20 13:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021230175
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COVINGTON, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/16/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-20 12:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, LAWRESSE QUINTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|144
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-20 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021015351
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
|Bond Amount
|10000.00