Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WEDDINGTON, SAMUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/6/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-20 09:10:00
Court Case 5902021233214
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PROPHETE, GEORGES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-20 14:13:00
Court Case 5902021233252
Charge Description BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CHEWNING, JENNIFER R
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-20 08:39:00
Court Case 5902021233230
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name THOMAS, SANTARIO LEWAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/19/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-20 13:57:00
Court Case 5902021230175
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COVINGTON, BRANDON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/16/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-20 12:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, LAWRESSE QUINTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 144
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-20 15:10:00
Court Case 5902021015351
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 10000.00