Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KHANG, STEVEN FONG
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/2/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-21 03:28:00
Court Case 5902021233228
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ISOM, EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-21 12:41:00
Court Case 5902021233294
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ACOSTA, JAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-21 15:00:00
Court Case 5902021233375
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MALAVE, RAMON VARGAS
Arrest Type
DOB 6/30/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-21 06:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, NEHEMIAH FRANOIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1995
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-21 13:37:00
Court Case 5902021233345
Charge Description FELONY STALKING
Bond Amount

Name DEAN, JAMAL MATTHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/18/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-21 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021233382
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 5000.00