Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2021 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|KHANG, STEVEN FONG
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/2/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-21 03:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021233228
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ISOM, EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-21 12:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021233294
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ACOSTA, JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/30/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-21 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021233375
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MALAVE, RAMON VARGAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/30/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-21 06:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, NEHEMIAH FRANOIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-21 13:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021233345
|Charge Description
|FELONY STALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DEAN, JAMAL MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-21 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021233382
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00