Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Ishun Jamar
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2021
|Court Case
|202107336
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Ishun Jamar (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Neal St, Lilesville, NC, on 10/21/2021 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Kuntv, Abigail
|Arrest Date
|10-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kuntv, Abigail (W /F/19) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/21/2021 and 00:14, 10/21/2021. Reported: 00:14, 10/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Coffey, Scott Dale
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Larceny, F (F),
|Description
|Coffey, Scott Dale (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Felony Larceny, F (F), at 4600-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/21/2021 12:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
|Arrest Date
|10-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 01:40, 10/21/2021 and 01:41, 10/21/2021. Reported: 01:41, 10/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Hartsell, John C
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Hartsell, John C (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2021 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Moser Group VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|10-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moser Group VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 23:01, 10/20/2021 and 07:35, 10/21/2021. Reported: 07:35, 10/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A