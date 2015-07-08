Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Ishun Jamar
Arrest Date 10/21/2021
Court Case 202107336
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Thomas, Ishun Jamar (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Neal St, Lilesville, NC, on 10/21/2021 12:44.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Kuntv, Abigail
Arrest Date 10-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Kuntv, Abigail (W /F/19) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/21/2021 and 00:14, 10/21/2021. Reported: 00:14, 10/21/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Coffey, Scott Dale
Arrest Date 10/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Felony Larceny, F (F),
Description Coffey, Scott Dale (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Felony Larceny, F (F), at 4600-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/21/2021 12:49.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
Arrest Date 10-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 01:40, 10/21/2021 and 01:41, 10/21/2021. Reported: 01:41, 10/21/2021.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Hartsell, John C
Arrest Date 10/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Hartsell, John C (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/21/2021 14:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Moser Group VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 10-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Moser Group VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 14300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 23:01, 10/20/2021 and 07:35, 10/21/2021. Reported: 07:35, 10/21/2021.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A