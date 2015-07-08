Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KOLLMAN, CHRISTOPHER AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-22 03:00:00
Court Case 5902021233432
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 300.00

Name VILLANO, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/10/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-22 09:30:00
Court Case 5902021233465
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BOULWARE, CHRISTOPHER RENARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/1969
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-22 01:33:00
Court Case 3502021000022
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCCLURE, DOUGLAS PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-22 15:02:00
Court Case 5902021233486
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MORGAN, ANTHONY OLIVER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/18/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-22 09:39:00
Court Case 5902021232441
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MOLINA, CINDY LIZZETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-22 14:40:00
Court Case 5902021233450
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00