Below are the Union County arrests for 10-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2021
|Court Case
|202107375
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Deaton, Robin Renae
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd -1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
|Description
|Deaton, Robin Renae (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 6100-BLK Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 10/22/2021 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Broome, Joseph Tyler
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Broome, Joseph Tyler (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Deaton, Robin Renae
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Deaton, Robin Renae (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 6100-BLK Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 10/22/2021 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Reiff, Thomas Michael
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Reiff, Thomas Michael (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Gillespie, James Daniel
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2021
|Court Case
|202104896
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Gillespie, James Daniel (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B