Below are the Union County arrests for 10-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gray, Noah Lucas
Arrest Date 10/22/2021
Court Case 202107375
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 14:46.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Deaton, Robin Renae
Arrest Date 10/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd -1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
Description Deaton, Robin Renae (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd -1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 6100-BLK Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 10/22/2021 12:17.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Broome, Joseph Tyler
Arrest Date 10/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Broome, Joseph Tyler (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 16:50.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Deaton, Robin Renae
Arrest Date 10/22/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Deaton, Robin Renae (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 6100-BLK Potter Rd, Matthews, NC, on 10/22/2021 12:17.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Reiff, Thomas Michael
Arrest Date 10/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
Description Reiff, Thomas Michael (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 17:28.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Gillespie, James Daniel
Arrest Date 10/22/2021
Court Case 202104896
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Gillespie, James Daniel (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2021 13:00.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B