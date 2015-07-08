Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JIMENEZ, LIDIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1985
Height 5.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-23 04:54:00
Court Case 5902021233557
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, YOLANDA PATRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/1975
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-23 06:02:00
Court Case 5902021233558
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HERRON, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/1/1977
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-23 06:17:00
Court Case 5902021233559
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-23 08:40:00
Court Case 5902021233550
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOBLEY, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-23 11:05:00
Court Case 5902021231278
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount

Name MONTGOMERY, WHITNEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-23 10:30:00
Court Case 5902021233283
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount