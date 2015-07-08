Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brown, Jeremy Damont
Arrest Date 10/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Felony 2 (Resist Public Officer/ Felony Larce (F),
Description Brown, Jeremy Damont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Felony 2 (resist Public Officer/ Felony Larce (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 21:16.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo
Arrest Date 10/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 2 ( Second Degree Trespass/ Rdo) (M),
Description Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 2 ( Second Degree Trespass/ Rdo) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 21:45.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Hobbs, Kayla Dawn
Arrest Date 10-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Hobbs, Kayla Dawn (W /F/28) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 1:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Sosebee, Jayden Raequan Shakur
Arrest Date 10/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sosebee, Jayden Raequan Shakur (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4200-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/23/2021 00:08.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Howard, Quantario Desha
Arrest Date 10/23/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Howard, Quantario Desha (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 01:46.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Macedo-martinez, Jose Emmanuel
Arrest Date 10/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Aggressive Driving (M),
Description Macedo-martinez, Jose Emmanuel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Aggressive Driving (M), at 300-BLK Chestnut Parkway, Stallings, NC, on 10/23/2021 11:41.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V