Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Jeremy Damont
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Felony 2 (Resist Public Officer/ Felony Larce (F),
|Description
|Brown, Jeremy Damont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Felony 2 (resist Public Officer/ Felony Larce (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 21:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 2 ( Second Degree Trespass/ Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 2 ( Second Degree Trespass/ Rdo) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 21:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn
|Arrest Date
|10-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn (W /F/28) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 1:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Sosebee, Jayden Raequan Shakur
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sosebee, Jayden Raequan Shakur (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4200-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/23/2021 00:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Howard, Quantario Desha
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Howard, Quantario Desha (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2021 01:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Macedo-martinez, Jose Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Aggressive Driving (M),
|Description
|Macedo-martinez, Jose Emmanuel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Aggressive Driving (M), at 300-BLK Chestnut Parkway, Stallings, NC, on 10/23/2021 11:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V