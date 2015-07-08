Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MINOR, STEVEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/24/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-24 05:11:00
Court Case 5902021233622
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name SIMS, CARLA CHERKEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/13/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-24 16:30:00
Court Case 5902017227618
Charge Description EXPLOIT DISABLE/ELDER TRUST
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOORE, JALYN MYKEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/13/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-24 02:01:00
Court Case 5902021233617
Charge Description POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
Bond Amount

Name WEH, JOSEPH ULYSSES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1952
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-24 05:00:00
Court Case 5902021233621
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COWANS, EMARI RASHAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/6/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-24 00:54:00
Court Case 5902021233625
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name EVANS, ERIC VASHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1990
Height 6.4
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-24 00:30:00
Court Case 5902021233597
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount