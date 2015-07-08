Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MINOR, STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/24/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-24 05:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021233622
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|SIMS, CARLA CHERKEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/13/1969
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-24 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017227618
|Charge Description
|EXPLOIT DISABLE/ELDER TRUST
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOORE, JALYN MYKEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-24 02:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021233617
|Charge Description
|POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WEH, JOSEPH ULYSSES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1952
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-24 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021233621
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COWANS, EMARI RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/6/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-24 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021233625
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|EVANS, ERIC VASHON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/5/1990
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-24 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021233597
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount