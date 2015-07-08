Below are the Union County arrests for 10-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arnold, Jesse William
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2021
|Court Case
|202106674
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Arnold, Jesse William (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2021 23:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Estrada Alvarenga, Kim L
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2021
|Court Case
|202107411
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Estrada Alvarenga, Kim L (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2021 02:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Baxter, Richard Antonio
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired Registration Card/Tag, Dlw (M),
|Description
|Baxter, Richard Antonio (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(expired Registration Card/tag, Dlw (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 10/24/2021 06:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Haigler, Terry Ann
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2021 13:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Baker, Justin Oneil
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2021
|Court Case
|202106662
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Ossess Sch Cs) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev; Reckless) (M),
|Description
|Baker, Justin Oneil (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Ossess Sch Cs) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev; Reckless) (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, SC, on 10/24/2021 14:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Sarnowski, Stephen
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2021
|Court Case
|202106663
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Discharge Firearm In City), M (M),
|Description
|Sarnowski, Stephen (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(discharge Firearm In City), M (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 10/24/2021 14:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J