Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-25-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name JAMES, LATOYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-25 09:50:00
Court Case 5902021233260
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SEIGLE, ROBERT HIKEEN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/13/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-25 15:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NGIEM, BOREIN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/12/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-25 10:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, CALEB ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/2003
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-25 13:54:00
Court Case 1202021053998
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CROOM, JAHMAR TREVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-25 10:51:00
Court Case 5902020220553
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN INJURY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name TORRES, JOAN MANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/21/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-25 14:20:00
Court Case 5902019216522
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00