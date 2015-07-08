Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Holmes, Tyler Richards
Arrest Date 10/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M),
Description Holmes, Tyler Richards (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M), at Taco Bell, Indian Trial, MD, on 10/25/2021 03:04.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Heath, Octavious Jamarell
Arrest Date 10/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Heath, Octavious Jamarell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2021 21:42.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Holmes, Tyler Richards
Arrest Date 10/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M) And 2) Criminal Summons (M),
Description Holmes, Tyler Richards (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M) and 2) Criminal Summons (M), at Taco Bell, Indian Trial, MD, on 10/25/2021 03:04.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Dennis, Curtis Beyer
Arrest Date 10/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Dennis, Curtis Beyer (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/25/2021 22:41.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, B E

Name Sanchez Vazquez, Diana Guadalupe
Arrest Date 10/25/2021
Court Case 202106676
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sanchez Vazquez, Diana Guadalupe (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK E East Av/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2021 03:14.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name White, James Earl
Arrest Date 10/25/2021
Court Case 202107458
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description White, James Earl (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 5500-BLK Whispering Hollow Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/25/2021 22:48.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J