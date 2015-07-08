Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Holmes, Tyler Richards
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M),
|Description
|Holmes, Tyler Richards (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M), at Taco Bell, Indian Trial, MD, on 10/25/2021 03:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Heath, Octavious Jamarell
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Heath, Octavious Jamarell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2021 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Holmes, Tyler Richards
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M) And 2) Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Holmes, Tyler Richards (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz/ Poss Marij P (M) and 2) Criminal Summons (M), at Taco Bell, Indian Trial, MD, on 10/25/2021 03:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Dennis, Curtis Beyer
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Dennis, Curtis Beyer (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 10/25/2021 22:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E
|Name
|Sanchez Vazquez, Diana Guadalupe
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2021
|Court Case
|202106676
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sanchez Vazquez, Diana Guadalupe (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK E East Av/stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2021 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|White, James Earl
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2021
|Court Case
|202107458
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|White, James Earl (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 5500-BLK Whispering Hollow Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/25/2021 22:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J