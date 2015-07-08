Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, WARREN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-26 15:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021232999
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, JAMES WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/1963
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-26 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021222871
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOAQUIN, ORIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-26 14:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021233691
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ZAPET-VELASQUEZ, HENRY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/28/1996
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-26 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021233778
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, MICHAEL T
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1973
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|204
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-26 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021233795
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEWART, JAYBEZ RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|173
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-26 04:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021233780
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|250.00