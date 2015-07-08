Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, WARREN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-26 15:32:00
Court Case 5902021232999
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, JAMES WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1963
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-26 00:25:00
Court Case 5902021222871
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOAQUIN, ORIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-26 14:25:00
Court Case 5902021233691
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ZAPET-VELASQUEZ, HENRY ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/28/1996
Height 5.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-26 00:10:00
Court Case 5902021233778
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name THOMPSON, MICHAEL T
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 204
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-26 14:40:00
Court Case 5902021233795
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STEWART, JAYBEZ RODNEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 173
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-26 04:34:00
Court Case 5902021233780
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 250.00