Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2021.
|Name
|Cabrera, Gerardo
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Cabrera, Gerardo (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 74 By Pass, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 19:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Mills, Catherine Carter
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2021
|Court Case
|202107381
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F),
|Description
|Mills, Catherine Carter (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), at 4100-BLK Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 19:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Baker, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Baker, Charles William (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Quintanilla, Joel Alberto
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Quintanilla, Joel Alberto (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Gladedale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 02:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Williams, Jasmine Tierra
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2021
|Court Case
|202106724
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Williams, Jasmine Tierra (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 22:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Hobson, Robert Ray
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hobson, Robert Ray (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7000-BLK Honeytree, Indain Trail, NC, on 10/26/2021 05:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A