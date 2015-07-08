Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cabrera, Gerardo
Arrest Date 10/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Cabrera, Gerardo (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 74 By Pass, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 19:02.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Mills, Catherine Carter
Arrest Date 10/26/2021
Court Case 202107381
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F),
Description Mills, Catherine Carter (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), at 4100-BLK Pigg Mattox Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 19:57.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Baker, Charles William
Arrest Date 10/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Baker, Charles William (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Quintanilla, Joel Alberto
Arrest Date 10/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Quintanilla, Joel Alberto (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Gladedale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 02:40.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Williams, Jasmine Tierra
Arrest Date 10/26/2021
Court Case 202106724
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Williams, Jasmine Tierra (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2021 22:22.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Hobson, Robert Ray
Arrest Date 10/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hobson, Robert Ray (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7000-BLK Honeytree, Indain Trail, NC, on 10/26/2021 05:26.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A