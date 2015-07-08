Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, AVIS DOMINIC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-27 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021232083
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TALLEY, TANISHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/19/1997
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|216
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-27 11:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021220895
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|RUFFIN, ANTHONY MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/7/1970
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-27 14:30:00
|Court Case
|1202020704466
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOLLEY, JAQUAVIAS DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/8/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|142
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-27 02:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021233467
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRYDER, TONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/24/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-27 13:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHESAK, ZACHARY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/30/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-27 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016006642
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00