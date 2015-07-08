Below are the Union County arrests for 10-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brooks, Toney Barron
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – ( Civil Contempt ), M (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – ( Civil Contempt ), M (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2021 13:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Coley, Amanda Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2021
|Court Case
|202106750
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), And 3) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
|Description
|Coley, Amanda Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), and 3) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 100-BLK E Windsor St/s Beasley St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2021 23:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Bond, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2021
|Court Case
|202107502
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Bond, Michael Ryan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 5700-BLK Eubanks St, Mineral Springs, NC, on 10/27/2021 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Burrows, C A
|Name
|Truesdale, Shenelle Lyvonne
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2021
|Court Case
|202107522
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Truesdale, Shenelle Lyvonne (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1600-BLK Home Cir, Lancaster, SC, on 10/27/2021 23:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Knight, Gregory Paul
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2021
|Court Case
|202107502
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Knight, Gregory Paul (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Attempted Larceny (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 9800-BLK Central Dr, Mint Hill, NC, on 10/27/2021 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, E A
|Name
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones
|Arrest Date
|10/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev, M (M),
|Description
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev, M (M), at 500-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/27/2021 14:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K T