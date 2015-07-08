Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gallagher, Timothy Patrick
Arrest Date 10/28/2021
Court Case
Charge Cyberstalking (M),
Description Gallagher, Timothy Patrick (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Cyberstalking (M), at 5600-BLK Verrazano Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/28/2021 20:43.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Mudd, Eric Lee
Arrest Date 10/28/2021
Court Case 202106780
Charge 1) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Felonyn Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Citation Poss Drug Para) (M),
Description Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Felonyn Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (citation Poss Drug Para) (M), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 21:23.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Auton, Davis Maughn
Arrest Date 10/28/2021
Court Case
Charge Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Auton, Davis Maughn (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 1300-BLK Ann St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 07:29.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name White, Reginald
Arrest Date 10/28/2021
Court Case 202106703
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), And 4) Assault And Battery (M),
Description White, Reginald (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), and 4) Assault And Battery (M), at 1000-BLK Skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 22:05.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Biegel, Richard Andrew
Arrest Date 10/28/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M),
Description Biegel, Richard Andrew (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), at 4200-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/28/2021 07:56.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Roman, Myrna Ivette
Arrest Date 10-28-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Roman, Myrna Ivette (W /F/41) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1799 Skyway Dr/e East Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 10:05:10 AM.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D