|Name
|Gallagher, Timothy Patrick
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Cyberstalking (M),
|Description
|Gallagher, Timothy Patrick (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Cyberstalking (M), at 5600-BLK Verrazano Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/28/2021 20:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Mudd, Eric Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2021
|Court Case
|202106780
|Charge
|1) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Felonyn Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Citation Poss Drug Para) (M),
|Description
|Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Felonyn Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (citation Poss Drug Para) (M), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 21:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Auton, Davis Maughn
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
|Description
|Auton, Davis Maughn (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 1300-BLK Ann St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 07:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|White, Reginald
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2021
|Court Case
|202106703
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), And 4) Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|White, Reginald (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Assault And Battery (M), and 4) Assault And Battery (M), at 1000-BLK Skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 22:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Biegel, Richard Andrew
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M),
|Description
|Biegel, Richard Andrew (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), at 4200-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/28/2021 07:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Roman, Myrna Ivette
|Arrest Date
|10-28-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Roman, Myrna Ivette (W /F/41) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1799 Skyway Dr/e East Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2021 10:05:10 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D