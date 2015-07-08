Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLACK, ROBIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/9/1963
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-29 13:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALLMAN, MARCUS JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/3/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-29 15:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021234176
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JENKINS, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/16/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-29 13:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|IRBY, STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-29 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021234186
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BOYER, BRADLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-29 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021233549
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANDERS, FREDERICK WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/23/1972
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-29 16:27:00
|Court Case
|1202021709228
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00